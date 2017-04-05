Body of Azerbaijani girl killed in St.Petersburg metro blast brought to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dead body of Dilbara Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani girl who died in the terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg metro has been brought to Baku and handed over to her relatives.

Report was informed in Azerbaijan consulate in Saint Petersburg that the identification of the body and necessary paperwork have been completed yesterday and Alyeva’s corpse was sent to Baku today at 11:00 local time.

Notably, 20-year-old D.Aliyeva died in the terrorist act committed in Saint Petersburg metro on April 3. She was a third year student of Saint Petersburg State Transport University named after Emperor Alexander I. Despite her parents live in St. Petersburg and are the Russian citizen, she will be buried in her historic homeland.

News.Az

