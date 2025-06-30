Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman hospitalized with serious condition

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman was taken to a nearby hospital with a "serious medical condition" this weekend, his family said in a statement.

The 61-year-old initially alerted fans to his health issues on Sunday ... saying due to a "medical emergency," he would not be able to attend an event in the UK -- but told his supporters not to worry, as he's getting the best care for the undisclosed ailment, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

Coleman's loved ones provided an update on Monday ... saying the fitness expert "continues to show incredible strength and resilience."