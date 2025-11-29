Bolivia football chaos: 17 red cards in one match - VIDEO

A Copa Bolivia quarterfinal between Club Blooming and Real Oruro descended into disorder as a massive fight broke out, prompting the referee to send off players, coaches, and staff before police intervened with pepper spray, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The incident began when a scuffle erupted between some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila. What started as a routine argument escalated into full-scale violence, with punches and kicks being thrown from all directions. Staff members rushed in, turning the scene into one of the wildest in Bolivian football history.
Chaos in the Copa Bolivia.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 27, 2025
There were unsavoury scenes after this game, with fights breaking out between opposing players and staff - 17 men were sent off! pic.twitter.com/gYiDZclRjo
Oruro later shared an image of their coach, Marcelo Robledo, in hospital after being caught in the middle of the brawl.
By the time the dust settled Oruro had four players shown red while Blooming lost seven of their own with six of them dismissed after the fight. Another six red cards went to members of the coaching and backroom teams including the Oruro coach. Blooming also revealed that a member of their security staff needed surgery for a fractured cheekbone following the violent clashes.
Incredibly the match still had a sporting outcome. Blooming advanced to the semi finals after winning the tie four three on aggregate thanks to their first leg lead. They now face Club Bolivar the reigning champions in a clash that arrives after a quarter final the country will not forget.
𝟭𝟳 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗔 😵🟥 pic.twitter.com/Atb4sCDHjc— 433 (@433) November 27, 2025