Bolivia football chaos: 17 red cards in one match - VIDEO

A Copa Bolivia quarterfinal between Club Blooming and Real Oruro descended into disorder as a massive fight broke out, prompting the referee to send off players, coaches, and staff before police intervened with pepper spray, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident began when a scuffle erupted between some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila. What started as a routine argument escalated into full-scale violence, with punches and kicks being thrown from all directions. Staff members rushed in, turning the scene into one of the wildest in Bolivian football history.

Chaos in the Copa Bolivia.



There were unsavoury scenes after this game, with fights breaking out between opposing players and staff - 17 men were sent off! pic.twitter.com/gYiDZclRjo — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 27, 2025

Oruro later shared an image of their coach, Marcelo Robledo, in hospital after being caught in the middle of the brawl.