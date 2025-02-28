Bomb blast at Pakistan’s Islamic seminary claims at least 6 lives -UPDATED/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bomb blast at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan killed six worshipers during Friday prayers, police said.

Several others were wounded including the head of the religious school, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, considered the father of the Taliban, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Regional police officer Najeebur Rahman said Haq was in critical condition.

Tucked away in a dusty Pakistani town off the main motorway to the Afghan border, Darul Uloom Haqqania university was the launch pad for the Taliban movement in the 1990s and is still often described as an incubator for radical Islamists.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

An explosion at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in the Pakistani town of Akora Khattak killed at least four and injured 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed said.

The blast reportedly occurred during Friday prayers in the front row as people gathered for weekly Friday prayers at the Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania school in Akora Khattak, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of Peshawar, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The sprawling campus is home to roughly 4,000 students who are fed, clothed and educated for free.

In response, the administration and medical staff of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) — which is around 45 minutes away from the blast site — have been directed to remain prepared for treating the injured.

The hospital spokesperson said a high alert and emergency have been declared at the medical facility to deal with any situation.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed that the blast claimed the life of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and the vice administrator of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania.

He said it was a targeted attack, a suicide bombing as per initial reports. As per the IGP, reports of three to four deaths had been received so far, while 10 to 12 people were injured.

The official further said said that police teams were present at the site of explosion and a search was also underway in the surroundings. Forensics and investigation teams had been dispatched to the incident site and the district police officer was also present there, the IG informed.

This was the last Friday prayer before Ramadan, drawing a large crowd of the worshippers. The mosque is located inside the compound of the madrassa, whose students were set to go on leave, as it marked the final day of their academic year.

Security arrangements at the mosque include the presence of several policemen and a police mobile van, while seminary workers monitor visitors.

The mosque is situated at the centre of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, with Dar-ul-Hadees adjacent to it. It is a large building where senior students pursue their studies. Nearby, there are hostels and residential quarters, where Maulana Samiul Haq and his sons reside.

Notably, Maulana Anwarul Haq, the principal of the seminary, is the brother of Maulana Fazlul Haq.

Darul Uloom Haqqania, located in the town of Akora Khattak is one of the country's largest seminaries, with thousands of students enrolled. The annual or semester break occurs during Ramadan, which is to begin tomorrow.

News.Az