Bomb blast martyrs Turkish guard in southeast

A village guard was martyred and another was injured on Friday when they stepped on an explosive device planted by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The incident happened during an ongoing counterterrorism operation in the Semdinli district, according to Hakkari's governor.

The injured guard is currently being treated at Semdinli State Hospital.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-long armed campaign in July 2015.

News.Az

