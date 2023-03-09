Book dedicated to 30 years of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations presented (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation ceremony for the Pakistan-Azerbaijan book, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, was held on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla and university students, as well as public representatives took part in the presentation ceremony.

“The book contains information about the mutual visits, joint events and diplomatic meetings organized between Azerbaijan and fraternal Pakistan over the past years. The book, published in English, presents the meetings that took place over 30 years with pictures,” Rector Kamal Abdulla said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Bilal Hayee said that the book also provides a pictorial journey of the historical past of Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendly relations.

