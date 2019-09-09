Book exploring period of khanates in Azerbaijan’s history published in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A book by Azerbaijan’s outstanding scientist, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev titled “Political heritage of the period of khanates of our history in the light of doc

Ramiz Mehdiyev’s “Political Heritage of the Period of Khanates of Our History in the Light of Documents” serves the goal of moving forward the historical and spiritual thinking of Azerbaijan.

Materials reflected in the book will help to remove many wrong approaches and interpretation referring to the period of the khanates and will help the formation of a just and systemic approach to the history of Azerbaijan as a science and public thought. The submitted documents are accompanied by appropriate commentaries and explanations.

The book is a valuable research work for historians and experts, as well as for those who are interested in history and a guide from a methodological point of view.

News.Az

News.Az