Book on national leader Heydar Aliyev presented in Rome

“Heydar Aliyev and independent Azerbaijan” book by Italian professors has been launched in Rome on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of national leader Heyda

Representatives of the Italian Presidential Administration, parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic corps accredited in the country, academic circles, media and Azerbaijani community members attended the event, AzerTag reports.

Issued by Edizioni Nuova Cultura publishing house, the book is co-written by professors of Sapienza University of Rome Daniel Pommier Vincelelli and Andrea Karteny.

The book provides an insight into national leader Heydar Aliyev’s outstanding contributions to the restoration of independence and statehood traditions in Azerbaijan. It also highlights the role of the national leader in protecting the country's independence and statehood, ensuring social and political stability in the country. The book also provides a thorough analysis of the activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the context of the domestic socio-political situation in Azerbaijan, settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the successful oil strategy, economic development, international cooperation, including Azerbaijan’s relationship with Italy and the Holy See.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, co-authors of the book Daniel Pommier Vincelelli and Andrea Karteny spoke of the invaluable services of the architecture of the independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to the people of Azerbaijan, his successful domestic and foreign policy, as well as his contributions to the preservation of Azerbaijan's independence, ensuring public and political stability in the country.

Margarita Costa, Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2005, shared her memories of national leader Heydar Aliyev. She spoke of Heydar Aliyev’s important role in protecting the independence of Azerbaijan and emphasized his contributions to establishing and developing the country’s relations with Italy.

The event was followed by a concert program featuring the Azerbaijani and world composers' music. A graduate of the Milan La Scala vocal Academy, tenor Azer Rzazade, soprano Cianluici Sartori and student of the Santa Cecilia Music Academy, pianist Mushfig Guliyev performed the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin", which was warmly welcomed by the audience.

The event was widely covered by the leading Italian media outlets.

