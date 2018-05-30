Borough of Brooklyn proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brooklyn, which is the borough of New York city, has proclaimed May 28, 2018 as “Azerbaijan National Day” in the city. The relevant proclamation was signed by t

The proclamation reads as follows:

"Whereas, the Borough of Brooklyn is know for its large, strong and vibrant Azerbaijan community - a group responsible for immeassurably shaping the cultural landscape upon which our borough currently stands, it is is therefore most fitting that we take note of the important cultural, political and social contributions of the Azerbaijan-American residents who, for many generations, have greatly enriched the quality of life of our borough and city, and join in honoring those individuals whose dynamic leadership remains unsurpassed and

Whereas all of Brooklyn proudly gather here today to aknowledge and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and

Whereas on behalf of all Brooklynites, I recognize that on May 28,1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was established for the first time in the Muslim world; I applaud the founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic for helping to grant equal rights both to men and women in suffrage, for the right to be elected in the legislature, as well as in education and social spheres; I commend Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan-Americans for their advocacy efforts throughout the years, for playing a major role in enhancing knowledge about Azerbaijan by building relationship between Azerbaijan and individual states, and for their contribution to enhance the influence of Azerbaijan culture; and I thank everyone for all you have done to touch and improve the lifes of many, helping to move our communities forward as one Brooklyn."

