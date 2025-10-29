Borussia Dortmund eyes River Plate teenager Cruz Meza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing highly rated River Plate midfielder Juan Cruz Meza, according to media reports in Argentina, News.az reports citing CNN.

The German club has sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old's recent matches and could trigger his release clause of 30 million euros (about 34.9 million U.S. dollars), TyC Sports reported on Tuesday.

It added that Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac had been impressed by the teenager's versatility, viewing him as capable of operating in both central and attacking positions.

Cruz Meza has made eight appearances across all competitions for River Plate since making his first-team debut in July.

He will turn 18 in March, meaning he will be eligible to move abroad at the end of the current European season.

News.Az