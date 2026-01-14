Bracewell opts to bowl as New Zealand face India in 2nd ODI

Bracewell opts to bowl as New Zealand face India in 2nd ODI

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss on Wednesday and chose to bowl first against India in the second one-day international.

India claimed victory in the first ODI at Vadodara by four wickets and currently lead the three-match series 1-0, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The third and final ODI is scheduled to be played in Indore on Sunday.

Both teams made a single change to their lineups. For New Zealand, left-arm spin all-rounder Jayden Lennox has been included, while India has left out wrist spinner Adithya Ashok.

Indian off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar sustained a rib injury during the first ODI and has been ruled out of the series. Batter Ayush Badoni has been added to India’s squad for the remaining two matches, while all-rounder Nitish Reddy replaces Sundar.

The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium is expected to favor batters, with a high-scoring game anticipated. Evening dew is likely to assist the side chasing in the second ODI.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson

News.Az