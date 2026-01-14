Bracewell opts to bowl as New Zealand face India in 2nd ODI
New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss on Wednesday and chose to bowl first against India in the second one-day international.
India claimed victory in the first ODI at Vadodara by four wickets and currently lead the three-match series 1-0, News.Az reports, citing AP.
The third and final ODI is scheduled to be played in Indore on Sunday.
Both teams made a single change to their lineups. For New Zealand, left-arm spin all-rounder Jayden Lennox has been included, while India has left out wrist spinner Adithya Ashok.
Indian off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar sustained a rib injury during the first ODI and has been ruled out of the series. Batter Ayush Badoni has been added to India’s squad for the remaining two matches, while all-rounder Nitish Reddy replaces Sundar.
The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium is expected to favor batters, with a high-scoring game anticipated. Evening dew is likely to assist the side chasing in the second ODI.
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson