Brawl erupts in Mexico Senate as opposition leader clashes with Chamber President - VIDEO

Mexico’s Senate descended into chaos late Wednesday when a heated debate spiraled into a physical fight between opposition and ruling party leaders.

The clash erupted as the session was ending, with lawmakers singing the national anthem. Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, leader of the opposition PRI, approached Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the ruling Morena party, demanding to speak. Moreno grabbed Fernández Noroña by the arm, prompting the latter to push back, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The confrontation quickly escalated—pushing, shoving, and punches followed, knocking over a photographer as others joined the fray. Fernández Noroña later alleged that Moreno threatened to kill him during the altercation, while Moreno insisted that Fernández Noroña had swung first

