Brazil senator targeted in widening Banco Master probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian federal police have executed a search and seizure warrant against Ciro Nogueira as part of an expanding investigation into the collapsed lender Banco Master.

The warrant was authorized by Andre Mendonça, according to a ruling issued by Brazil’s Supreme Court. Investigators allege that Nogueira acted in favor of Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro in exchange for alleged improper economic benefits, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nogueira, who served as chief of staff under former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro between 2021 and 2022, currently leads the Progressives party and represents the state of Piauí in the Senate.

The investigation marks a significant escalation of the Banco Master case into Brazil’s political sphere. Banco Master was liquidated in November following a severe liquidity crisis, while its owner Vorcaro is currently under arrest as authorities continue corruption-related investigations.

Nogueira had not publicly commented on the allegations immediately following the court decision.

The case is being closely watched in Brazil due to its potential political implications and the involvement of senior public figures linked to previous administrations.

News.Az