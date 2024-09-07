Brazil set to acquire new F-39 Gripen fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brazilian Air Force is set to acquire a new batch of F-39 Gripen fighter jets to enhance its capabilities.

On September 2, the MV Heerengracht set sail from the Swedish port of Norrköping, bound for Navegantes, Santa Catarina, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ship's voyage is expected to span approximately three weeks, covering nearly 12,000 kilometers, with an anticipated arrival in Brazil on September 23. Interest in this shipment began building in late August, prompting Aviação em Floripa to track the vessel even before its departure.The MV Heerengracht, built in 2009 and operated by Spliethoff Shipping Company, has a lifting capacity of nearly 10,000 tons and is similar to those used for previous deliveries. While the exact number of fighter jets on board remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests it could be a single unit, potentially registered as FAB-4108. Saab, the manufacturer of the Gripen jets, has introduced aerodynamic improvements to its aircraft, raising anticipation for possible design changes in this new model.However, final confirmation will only come once the Gripen arrives and is inspected. This delivery will mark the sixth F-39 Gripen fighter jet received by the FAB. Currently, Brazil operates eight F-39E single-seat models, with one specifically designated for testing. Several units have been assigned to Gavião Peixoto for further testing and development. In addition to expanding its fleet, the FAB is considering a second batch purchase of up to 14 additional units. This potential acquisition is covered under a clause in the original 2013 contract, allowing for increased purchases without the need for a new agreement.The discussion about incorporating a new fighter model alongside the existing Gripen fleet has become increasingly important. With the current fleet, including the F-5M Tiger II and A-1M, scheduled for retirement next year, strategic planning has become more urgent. Brazil’s acquisition of the Gripen represents a significant step in modernizing the Air Force (FAB).This transition moves Brazil from older aircraft to the advanced, 4.5-generation F-39E Gripen. The F-39E variant is customized to address Brazil’s specific operational needs and environmental conditions, while still maintaining the Gripen's core features like advanced avionics, exceptional maneuverability, and cost-effectiveness.Although the Brazilian F-39E Gripen resembles the standard JAS 39 Gripen externally, it includes several modifications to suit Brazil's diverse environments. Notably, it features reinforced landing gear and a more robust airframe to handle conditions ranging from tropical rainforests to coastal areas. The F-39E’s avionics systems are specifically adapted for Brazilian military requirements, integrating with Brazil’s defense network and national data links like Link-BR2.

News.Az