BREAKING: Israel deploys tanks on Lebanon frontier - PHOTOS

Israeli tanks have been spotted near the border with Lebanon, raising concerns about a potential escalation along the frontier with Hezbollah, as reported by News.Az.

According to photos circulating on social media, several Israeli armored vehicles were seen positioned in areas close to the Lebanese border.

Source: Telegram channel DD Geopolitics


