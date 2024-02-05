Britain's King diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
- 05 Feb 2024 19:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192970
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/britains-king-diagnosed-with-cancer-buckingham-palace-says Copied
Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment today, Buckingham Palace has announced, News.az reports citing Sky News.
The diagnosis comes following treatment for an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.
The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.