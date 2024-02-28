British MP Bob Blackman congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bob Blackman, Member of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament, Chairman of All Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of All Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan in British Parliament as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of Azerbaijan at the elections held on February 7, 2024. This convincing victory is the testimony to your devoted service to Azerbaijani people and their strong confidence in you,” the British MP said in his congratulatory message.

“Our countries enjoy strong bilateral relations to which we often refer as a strategic partnership. We are pleased that inter-parliamentary relations have a significant role in enriching and expanding the friendly relations between the UK and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“I am looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the ties between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan in the coming years.

I would like to also take this opportunity to congratulate Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 this year in November and underline the UK‘s readiness to support Azerbaijan in delivering a highly successful COP.

Please accept, Your Excellency, our best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors, as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Bob Blackman added.

News.Az