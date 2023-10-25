British Parliament highlights demining and reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The demining and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been addressed during the debates in the British Parliament, News.az reports.

During the debates, Deputy Head of UK-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group David Duguid asked UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Leo Docherty about the support provided by the British government and companies in the process of demining of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, as well as restoration of cities and settlements destroyed and looted during Armenian occupation.

In his response, Leo Docherty said that the British government continues assessing the humanitarian situation in the region, adding that since 2020, 1 million GBP has been allocated to the UN Development Program for demining activities in the region, and that negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani government on reconstruction and reintegration issues.

News.Az