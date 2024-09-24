Brussels hosts Inaugural Central Asian-European Creative Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inaugural Central Asian-European Creative Forum launched this week in Brussels, initiated by designers and creative professionals from five Central Asian countries. The event also featured a presentation of the Almaty Jewelry Week project, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

12 designers from all five Central Asian republics, including Kazakhstan, gathered in Brussels for five days, to present their works and projects at the European External Action Service (the EU's diplomatic service) and at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.Ahead is an exhibition in the European Parliament, and in the museums of Brussels and Antwerp.The initiator of the Central Asian - European Creative Forum, Elena Van Kharitonova, says it took her several months to organize the event.“Throughout five days the participants will immerse themselves in the world of cultural diplomacy and international cultural relations, focusing on Central Asia as a common creative region! Our participants will have a chance to get acquainted with the main aspects of the EU's foreign policy and the vision of the European Parliament for the region! Cultural diplomacy is winning hearts and minds, while international cultural relations are joint actions and constructive cooperation based on mutual cooperation and interests! At our forum, we will learn how to negotiate using practical cases and skills, how to strategically build connections in today's rapidly changing world! Diplomatic skills are very important for creative professionals who serve as ambassadors of their countries and cultures!” says Elena Van Kharitonova.Nurdos Aliaskarov, an artist and jeweler from Almaty, also came to the capital of the European Union.He said that the representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in today’s events in Brussels.In his words, Almaty Jewelry Week project presented in Brussels today, is a new platform in Central Asia, inviting participants from all over the world, including Europe. The platform is called to develop and attract new participants, thus contributing to the creation of some kind of union through art.“This will become an international project. Through art we will be able to reach peace and live well,” he stressed.

News.Az