Brussels hosts next round of Belgium-Azerbaijan political consultations

The next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Belgium and Azerbaijan was held in Brussels on Monday.

From the Azerbaijani side, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and from the Belgian side – by Director General for Bilateral Affairs Jeroen Koreman, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the political consultations, the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium was discussed, it was noted that there is a great potential for cooperation in all areas, and mutual interest was expressed in its development.

Director General J. Koreman stressed that political relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium are at a good level, there are relations at the level of governments and parliaments, and there is a determination to continue a fruitful dialogue.

During the consultations, it was noted that this year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

Khalafov briefed the opposite side on the new political situation in the region after the 44-day war, the demining of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and the restoration and reconstruction work carried out there. Information was provided on the work done by Azerbaijan to ensure stability and security in the region after the war.

The sides then exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

The foreign ministries of the two countries agreed to continue political consultations.

News.Az