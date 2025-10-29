BTS’s RM urges “no borders, no limitations” at Asia-Pacific Trade Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

BTS leader RM called for “diversity without borders” as the driving force behind creativity and global cultural success, during a speech at an Asia-Pacific trade forum held in South Korea.

Speaking at a business event on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, RM said he wanted to share his views “not as a business leader, but as a creator and artist,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

“When cultural barriers come down and different voices harmonize together, there’s an explosion of creative energy,” RM said. “This is why K-Pop is loved everywhere.”

The 31-year-old rapper highlighted how BTS’s worldwide fan community, ARMY, represents “cultural solidarity that crosses borders and breaks down barriers.”

BTS recently reunited with all seven members after completing mandatory military service and is now preparing for a new album and world tour set for next year.

In his remarks on South Korea’s growing soft power, RM compared culture to “a river flowing freely” and described K-Pop as “like bibimbap — a mix of diverse ingredients that create something unique and beautiful.”

Earlier at the forum, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also addressed delegates before meeting for discussions on tariff issues.

As traditional manufacturing faces rising protectionist barriers, South Korea is banking on its cultural exports to drive economic growth. President Lee has pledged continued support for the K-Pop industry, calling it a key element in turning South Korea into a global cultural powerhouse.

“K-Pop’s success shows that cultural diversity and creativity are the greatest human potential,” RM said, closing his speech with a message of unity: “No borders, no limitations.”

