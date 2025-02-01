Bulgaria and Austria engage in bilateral political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral political consultations between Bulgaria and Austria were held at the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday, the Ministry's press office said, News.Az reports citing BTA.

The Bulgarian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova and the Austrian delegation by Secretary General for Foreign Affairs at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs in Austria, Nikolaus Marschik.

The discussions confirmed the desire to maintain an active bilateral political dialogue and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to the opportunities for expanding trade and economic relations, investment, high-tech innovations and strengthening cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism. Topical issues on the European and international agenda were also discussed.

A sign of the close relations in the field of culture is the opening of the Austrian Cultural Forum Sofia at the Austrian Embassy, which will work to promote contacts and dialogue between artists from the two countries, the press release said.

