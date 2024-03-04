Bulgaria declares intention to join Black Sea Submarine Cable Project

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Bulgaria intends to join the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project,” said President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on the basis of strategic partnership, noting the cooperation of the two countries` parliamentary delegations in international institutions. The President of the National Assembly congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29 and stressed the importance of the green and renewable energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan, despite its rich fossil fuel resources.

He also hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

News.Az