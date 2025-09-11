Bulgaria eyes niche role in global robotics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria is seeking to carve out a niche in global robotics as domestic engineers develop components and integration solutions despite limited capacity to build complete robots, officials said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Opening the seventh Robotics Strategy Forum in Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister and Innovation Minister Tomislav Donchev highlighted the country's potential with an anecdote about visiting a small workshop in the village of Draganovtsi where young engineers were upgrading industrial robots' computer vision. "Bulgarian industry needs engineers, industrial sites, increased added value and, above all, self-confidence," he told participants.

The one-day forum, organized by the Professional Association of Robotics, Automation and Innovations (PARAi), is held under the theme "Manufactured in Bulgaria, Recognized Worldwide."

PARAi deputy chair Yonko Chuklev said Bulgaria excels in software, systems integration and specific hardware modules such as servo motors and power units, allowing firms to deliver specialized solutions sold to leading global manufacturers. While the country cannot yet produce full robots, "we can be a very strong niche player in robotics," he said.

Radoslav Tchipanov, manager of HNC Electric Bulgaria, reported that his company sold about ten Chinese-made AUCTECH robots in the past year, including to one of Europe's largest water-heater makers. Bulgarian engineers customize the machines by adding grippers, cameras and tailored programming for each client.

Donchev noted that industry accounts for nearly three times the share of Bulgaria's GDP compared with agriculture and tourism combined, underscoring the sector's strategic role in boosting innovation and competitiveness.

News.Az