Bulgaria highly values importance of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria recognizes the important role of the Middle Corridor in ensuring the freight supply chain from Asia to the EU and back, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Transportation is a key area for cooperation with Azerbaijan, encompassing sea, air, and land, the diplomat said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku.“Both Bulgaria and Azerbaijan occupy strategically favourable locations between Europe and Asia, underscoring the importance of developing the Middle Corridor,” he added.Ambassador Stoyanov also emphasised that there are numerous opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in the non-oil sector.

News.Az