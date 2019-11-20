Bulgarian Naval Academy experts visit Azerbaijan as part of NATO’s DEEP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian Naval Academy experts visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev as part of the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP).

Within the scope of the visit, the delegation members took part in working meetings held at the Academy, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

During the meetings, an exchange of views regarding the development of the military education system and prospects for cooperation was held, a number of issues related to the military education methodology were discussed, and mutual briefings on experience gained in this field were presented. News.Az

News.Az