Bulgarian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

The letter reads:

"On the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, please accept my cordial congratulations and most sincere wishes for the wellbeing and prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people.

I would like to take this solemn occasion to reaffirm to you the willingness of the Republic of Bulgaria to continue developing strategic partnership relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The friendly ties between our peoples are a solid base for cooperation between our countries. I am therefore deeply convinced that our cooperation will keep on its rising development and it will serve as a ground to meet today`s challenges, including those emerging from the global pandemic situation.

Please accept, Esteemed Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az

News.Az