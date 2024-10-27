Bulgarians are heading to the polls for their seventh general election in three years
In Bulgaria, early elections are underway to elect deputies for the 51st National Assembly (the country's unicameral parliament).According to News.Az , around 13,000 polling stations opened across the country at 7:00 AM local time. Most polling stations are equipped with voting machines or paper ballots, allowing voters to choose their preferred method. Additionally, 719 polling stations are set up in 57 other countries for Bulgarians abroad.
Approximately 6.5 million citizens are eligible to vote, but turnout is expected to be around 2 million. Nineteen parties and nine coalitions are competing, with 4,858 candidates vying for the 240 parliamentary seats.
Unofficial preliminary results are anticipated by 8:00 PM, when polling stations close.