Bulls target $10 as XRP pumps 19%: Price Prediction

XRP, the native token of Ripple’s global payments blockchain, is spiking once again as the crypto market recovers. The token is up 19% over the past week and is currently trading just above $2.5, News.Az reports citing CoinPage.

The gains come as Bitcoin has soared past $100,000 once again and global macroeconomic conditions are looking more positive than they have in weeks. That has many XRP bulls wondering: is this token finally ready to break the $10 threshold?

XRP Surges as Catalysts Align

XRP’s 10% run didn’t come out of nowhere. The token has been building a steady base of consolidation since early December, after a bout of explosive price growth in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. The token reached a peak price of $3.30 shortly after Inauguration Day, while most of the rest of the crypto market had already begun sliding.

Importantly, while many tokens experienced steep losses from January to late April, XRP mostly held its ground. The coin fell to a low of $1.79 in mid-April before swiftly recovering back over $2.

That suggests that investors have viewed dips in XRP’s price as an opportunity to pick up more of this token rather than run in fear. It’s a much more similar dynamic to what we’ve seen in Bitcoin than to other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana.

This tracks with the long-term catalysts surrounding XRP. The project’s lawsuit against the SEC has finally been resolved, and the Trump Administration’s warming towards crypto means that major financial institutions could finally begin using XRP to transform global payments.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse has indicated that Ripple, the parent company behind XRP, is already in talks with major banks in the US and abroad.

So, how high could XRP go, and how quickly?

New All-time High Comes into View

At least in the near-term, a run to $10 seems highly unlikely. XRP set an all-time high of just $3.84 back in 2018, and it was unable to breach that price even in the midst of a wave of bullish action after Trump’s election.

If the token’s momentum continues, a push towards December’s $3.30 price level appears most likely. That’s a 30% gain and it doesn’t require XRP to smash through price territory it’s never even entered before.

From the $3.30 price level, it will be difficult for XRP to push higher without a major catalyst—like announcing a partnership with a major bank to use the cryptocurrency for payments. But such a move would mark a major shift in global banking and the financial sector’s embrace of crypto, so we don’t expect this to happen until 2026 at the earliest. When that happens, a move to a new all-time high is likely, but in the range of $4.50 to $5.00 rather than $10.

Still, $10 could be possible before the decade is out if XRP’s initial banking forays prove successful and the company brings on more financial sector partners. This price threshold represents a market cap of roughly $600 billion, well below Bitcoin’s $2 trillion valuation, so it’s well within the realm of possibility.

Small-cap Altcoins Offer More Explosive Growth Potential: $AAVE, $ONDO, $BEST

It’s worth pointing out that even if XRP goes to $10—which we predict could take years to come to pass—investors today would receive a less than 4x total return. By crypto market standards, that’s hardly impressive.

Because of this, many crypto investors are using the current bull market as an opportunity to buy into smaller-cap projects that have more room for growth. Some of the most popular tokens include Aave ($AAVE) and Ondo Finance ($ONDO), both of which are established small-cap projects that play a crucial role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

$AAVE is one of the largest DeFi lending platforms, yet it has a market cap of just $3.3 billion. $ONDO is even smaller, but it has the potential to massively disrupt traditional finance by bringing real-world assets like treasuries, bonds, and other financial instruments on-chain.

