Bundestag MP: Armenia continues to violate international law

Nicolas Löbel, Member of the Bundestag's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rapporteur on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) of the ruling Christian Democratic / Christian Socialist Union (CDU / CSU) has expressed concern over the recent escalation of the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I am concerned about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. After a long period of calm, there has been renewed military violence between the two countries for several days, with casualties on both sides. This aggravates the already difficult situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. The marches held in Azerbaijan, where the military command gave sacrifices, prove it once again. I call on Russia, which provides diplomatic and military support to Armenia, and Turkey, which has always stood by Azerbaijan, to use their influence to stabilize the situation. But Germany should not stand aside. German Foreign Minister Hayko Maas should not leave the issue unanswered, especially in connection with Germany's chairmanship of the UN Security Council. This "frozen conflict" finally needs to be resolved. Armenia continues to violate international law by annexing the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent regions. This situation should be resolved peacefully with the help of international mediators," he tweeted on Wednesday.

News.Az