Burj Khalifa displays Lebanese flag for 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' initiative

In a show of solidarity, major UAE landmarks were lit up with the slogan 'UAE Stands with Lebanon,' featuring the Lebanese flag and map, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

This symbolic gesture serves as a powerful expression of support and empathy during a challenging time for Lebanon.Iconic structures, including Burj Khalifa, Mubadala Tower, and ADNOC Building, among others, participated in this display of fraternal sentiment and shared unity.The campaign in support of Lebanon was launched as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.The campaign began on Tuesday, October 8, and will continue until Monday, October 21, 2024. Relief aid has so far been collected at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City and the Abu Dhabi Ports Cruise Terminal, totalling 20,000 boxes of relief aid, food parcels and shelter supplies.The Expo Centre Sharjah will host a humanitarian collection event on Saturday, October 19th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This initiative is a collaborative effort between The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah Charity Association, and the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council."

