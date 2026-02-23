'Burned and destroyed': Locals and tourists describe Mexico unrest

"In times like this, they do not compete. They join together and they help each other. And so, I think that's going to happen and we will survive and be even stronger."

Marc-André, a Canadian content creator who also lives in Puerto Vallarta, said the usually calm resort town "looked like it was an absolute war zone".

"There were fires everywhere, like hundreds of cars throughout the city were burning at the same time," he said in a video on his YouTube channel, More Life Diaries.

He also described the streets afterwards as "very quiet and unsettling".

"This is Mexico after all - usually there'd be music, people outside, people enjoying life, and there's a really, kind of eerie, feeling in the air here," he added.

Marc-André, who lives with his wife and two young children, said his family had never felt unsafe in the town before this.

"It is quite heartbreaking to see what's going on," he said.

Another YouTube creator, California-born Paul Desmond, shared his experience in a video which he said "he never wanted to make".

Desmond, who has lived in Bucerías, a beach resort town in the state of Nayarit, for several years, described the scene as "very unusual".

He shared drone footage from Sunday morning, which showed a deserted motorway with smoke visible in the distance.