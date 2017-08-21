Bus overturns in Turkey, injuring 20 tourists
A bus carrying tourists has overturned in Turkey’s Antalya province, injuring at least 20 people, the Dogan news agency reported.
According to preliminary information, the driver lost control due to the slippery road.
The citizenship of the tourists is not reported. All the wounded were taken to the nearest hospitals.
