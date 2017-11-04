Bus trips on Baku-Kharkiv-Poltava-Kiev route to be launched in Azerbaijan

Starting from Nov.9, bus trips on the Baku-Kharkiv-Poltava-Kiev route will be carried out every Thursday from the Baku International Bus Terminal.

Tickets for the trips will be available both at the terminal’s box office and online, Trend reports.

The route will pass through the territory of Russia, and the trip will last 40 hours.

Starting from Nov.13, the Kiev-Kharkiv-Baku bus will depart from Kiev’s Central Station every Monday at 15:00 (GMT +2). The length of the route is 2,668 kilometers.

The Baku-Kharkiv-Poltava-Kiev bus will depart at 11:00 (GMT +4). The ticket price in one direction is 100 manats. The trip is free for children under the age of five (provided that they don’t occupy a seat).

In turn, tickets for children aged from 5 to 10 years will be sold at half price. If desired, the bus passengers will be able to purchase a ticket for half the price for children under the age of five as well.

The ticket prices were set in accordance with agreements between the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani transportation companies, as well as the relevant structures of the two countries.

The buses, which meet modern standards and have spacious lounge and comfortable seats, also offer a Wi-Fi service. It is envisaged that the bus passengers will be provided with tea and coffee during the trip.

For additional information, call: (012) 406 01 59.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 4)

