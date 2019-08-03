Yandex metrika counter

Bus with Azerbaijani tourists turns over in Turkey

A bus with Azerbaijani tourists turned over in Turkey’s Nevsehir province, Cappadocia region, Trend reports on Aug. 3 referring to Turkish media.

According to the preliminary data, 14 people were injured.

Reportedly, all the injured were hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as normal.

During the accident, 18 tourists from Azerbaijan were in the bus.

The names of the injured have not been disclosed.

