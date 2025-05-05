Businesses from Azerbaijan and Belarus ink partnership deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several agreements were signed during the Azerbaijani-Belarusian Business Forum held in Baku, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

The deals include:

A memorandum between the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency;

Three product supply agreements between Belarusian companies "Mostovdrev" and "Sosna";

A supply contract between "Kamvol" and Azerbaijan’s "Smart Style";

A product delivery agreement between "Spartak" and AZNUR;

A cooperation agreement between "Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1" and AZNUR;

Additional cooperation agreements between "Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1" and "Araz Supermarket";

A letter of intent between "Mark Formelle" and "N-Qrup".

At the event, brokerage certificates were also awarded. LLC "SAMA-ZT", which has been operating on the exchange for two years and has successfully procured Belarusian lumber products, was announced as the first commodity exchange broker in Azerbaijan. The company will now officially represent Azerbaijani businesses in exchange trading.

News.Az