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Flash Charging
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Flash Charging
BYD’s flagship electric SUV secures 100,000+ orders in 2 weeks, and it costs under $40K -
VIDEO
The stunning three-row electric SUV can drive up to 590 miles (950 km) on a single charge and features BYD’s new 5-minute Flash Charging.
07 May 2026-21:41
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BYD’s flagship electric SUV secures 100,000+ orders in 2 weeks, and it costs under $40K -
VIDEO
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Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker meets Montenegrin counterpart
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