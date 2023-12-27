Cabinet of Ministers may lease water fund lands of Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lands of the water fund, including the bottom in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (lake) (based on proposals of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources), and lands of 20-50-meter coastal strip may be leased by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Land Lease".

News.Az