Gaethje vs Pimblett: UFC stars predict title fight

Paddy Pimblett stands on the brink of history as he prepares to face Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight interim title in Las Vegas this weekend. A victory would make the 31-year-old the first UFC champion from Liverpool and only the fourth Briton to claim an interim or undisputed UFC belt — a milestone moment for British MMA.

But standing in his way is one of the division’s most dangerous veterans. Gaethje, 37, has spent nearly a decade among the UFC lightweight elite and is a former interim champion known for relentless pressure, knockout power, and fight-of-the-night performances. The matchup promises high stakes and high drama, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sports.

Fans can follow the fight live from 03:00 GMT on Sunday, January 25.

As anticipation builds, BBC Sport asked fighters from across the MMA world to weigh in with their predictions — and the verdict strongly favors the rising British star.

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas called the bout evenly matched. “It’s a 50/50 fight,” she said, adding that she hopes both fighters leave the cage safe and satisfied with their performance.

However, most fighters leaned firmly toward Pimblett.

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria backed Paddy confidently. “I think Pimblett’s going to win, easy. Gaethje doesn’t know how to grapple, and Paddy knows that,” he said, predicting Pimblett will seek a submission finish.

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley agreed, praising Pimblett’s momentum. “It feels like Paddy’s time right now. He’s manifested this moment. It’s going to be a banger, but Paddy has many ways to get it done.”

Featherweight contender Arnold Allen also sided with his fellow Brit. “Paddy’s locked in. The stars have aligned. He’s in fantastic shape and I think he’s bringing another belt back to the UK.”

Several fighters highlighted Pimblett’s rapid evolution inside the cage. Modestas Bukauskas said, “He’s young, hungry, and extremely confident. He levels up every fight. I expect him to get the job done.”

Even UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski joined the Pimblett camp. “He’s passed every big test so far. He showed he can stick to a gameplan — and he’ll need that against Gaethje. I’m going with Paddy.”

Predictions of how the fight ends vary, but confidence in Pimblett remains high. Luke Riley called a late finish: “Paddy by ground and pound or knockout in round three or four.”

British MMA legend Michael Bisping, the first UK UFC champion, offered perhaps the boldest prediction. “Gaethje leaves openings. Paddy’s creative — underhooks, back takes, triangles. I’ve got Paddy winning by submission and becoming interim world champion.”

Only a few voices remained neutral. Waldo Cortes-Acosta said simply: “I like Paddy, I like Gaethje too. It’ll be a good fight.”

While predictions overwhelmingly favor Pimblett, Gaethje’s experience, durability, and striking threat ensure this is far from a guaranteed outcome. If Pimblett wins, he enters UFC history. If Gaethje prevails, he halts one of Britain’s most hyped MMA surges.

Either way, Las Vegas is set for a defining night in the lightweight division — and a potential new star of world MMA.

