California radiologist and wife fatally shot in targeted attack

A California radiologist and his wife were shot and killed in a targeted attack at their home in Simi Valley, authorities confirmed. The couple, Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife Vicki, were shot multiple times in their open garage on Sunday before being rushed to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News.

Police emphasized that the incident was not random, and investigators are actively pursuing leads to determine the motive and identify any suspects. Authorities also stated that they currently believe there is no ongoing threat to the community, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Dr. Cordes had a long and distinguished career in the Simi Valley area. He worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years, where colleagues described him as “a brilliant, hardworking doctor” whose tragic death “will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill.”

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where Dr. Cordes also served, called the killing of the couple a “shocking loss.” The hospital praised Dr. Cordes as a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served the community with compassion and excellence for nearly three decades.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation, and police have not released details about potential suspects or the possible motive for the shooting.

