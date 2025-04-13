Camavinga and Brahim in the XI: Real Madrid’s possible 4-2-3-1 lineup vs Alaves

Following back-to-back defeats, Carlo Ancelotti’s side must avoid further setbacks to stay in contention for the title.

With Barcelona currently sitting at the top of the table, Real Madrid must secure all three points to keep their hopes alive, News.Az informs via Yahoo Sports.

They are currently seven points behind the Catalan side, though they have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Alaves are also in a desperate situation, positioned 17th in the league and only a point clear of the relegation zone.

The importance of this match cannot be overstated. Every point matters now, and with a crucial fixture against Arsenal in the Champions League coming up, the manager might opt to rotate the squad slightly to protect his key players.

Regardless, the mission remains the same—nothing but a win will do.

Defence

Thibaut Courtois is expected to take his place between the posts, despite being eased back into the squad after injury.

The defence could see a number of adjustments due to ongoing concerns and fitness management.

Lucas Vazquez might be deployed on the right side, offering both defensive solidity and support going forward. On the opposite flank, Fran Garcia is likely to feature, especially with Ferland Mendy unavailable due to injury.

In central defence, the absence of regulars such as David Alaba means some reshuffling is needed. Aurelien Tchouameni could once again fill in as a centre-back, a role he has covered in previous matches.

Raul Asencio may partner him in a youthful combination, meaning that there is a chance Antonio Rudiger could be named on the bench so that he could be ready for the Arsenal test.

Midfield

In midfield, the return of Dani Ceballos is a welcome sign. Although he might not start, his availability gives the coach more options from the bench.

Eduardo Camavinga is expected to start, especially since he will miss the Champions League match due to suspension.

Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are also likely to be included, but their minutes might be managed carefully with the Arsenal match on the horizon.

This could open the door for Arda Guler to play a bigger role. The Turk has shown promise and is capable of contributing whenever called upon.

Attack

In attack, the decisions become more complex. Brahim Diaz is in line to start, possibly taking the place of Rodrygo, who has not looked sharp recently.

Kylian Mbappe’s involvement remains uncertain, and with the fixture congestion, Ancelotti might look to rest him. Young Brazilian star Endrick, who played a decisive role in the Copa del Rey, could be handed an opportunity to impress.

However, Vinicius Jr. is expected to start, offering pace and flair on the left wing.

Real Madrid will need to be sharp in front of the goal and take their chances early to avoid a nervy finish. Every goal, every decision, and every player’s performance now holds massive weight in the closing stages of the season.

With everything on the line, this match against Alaves presents a chance to regain momentum and prove they are still strong contenders for the La Liga title.