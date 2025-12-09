Cambodia-Thailand border clash continues as civilian toll rises

Tens of thousands of people have evacuated from border regions since the fresh fighting began on Sunday (AKP / Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP)/AFP)

Cambodia has carried out retaliatory actions in a renewed border conflict with Thailand, former Cambodian leaders stated on Tuesday, following Phnom Penh’s accusation that Thai forces shelled Cambodian positions overnight.

The escalation in fighting has resulted in the deaths of seven civilians and one Thai soldier, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

According to a Facebook statement released by Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, the Thai military launched shell attacks after midnight in the border province of Banteay Meanchey, killing two people travelling on National Road 56.

Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata later told reporters that, as of Tuesday morning, seven civilians had been killed and 20 others injured due to the Thai attacks.

In another statement, the ministry reported that the Thai army resumed attacks around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday in several border regions, including areas surrounding ancient temples. The targeted areas include historical sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Preah Vihear temple.

Five days of combat in July between the two Southeast Asian nations killed dozens of people and displaced around 300,000 on both sides of the border before a truce took effect.

The two countries have blamed each other for the renewed fighting, which saw Thailand launch air strikes and use tanks against its neighbour on Monday.

Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen said Tuesday his country had retaliated against Thailand, after Phnom Penh denied firing back for two days.

"After being patient for more than 24 hours in order to respect the ceasefire and for time to evacuate people to safety, yesterday evening we retaliated with more (responses) last night and this morning," the Senate president and former prime minister said in a Facebook post.

"Now we fight in order to defend ourselves again," he added.

Tens of thousands of people have evacuated from border regions since the fresh fighting began on Sunday, officials have said.

