Cambodia urges Thailand to release detained soldiers as border truce holds for third day

Cambodia has called on Thailand to release 20 detained Cambodian soldiers, accusing the Thai military of post-ceasefire violations that included the death of one soldier in custody, even as a fragile truce between the two nations held for a third day.

The ceasefire, brokered by Malaysia and supported by U.S. diplomatic pressure, came into effect midnight Monday after five days of intense clashes that left at least 43 dead, most of them civilians, and displaced over 300,000 people along the disputed Cambodia–Thailand border, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the agreement, Thailand accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, a claim Phnom Penh denies. Cambodian authorities instead allege wrongful detentions by Thailand, including a soldier who they say died while in Thai custody.

“We appeal to the Thai side to promptly return all 20 of our forces, including any others still under Thai control,” Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a statement on Thursday.

Senior Cambodian defense official Lt. Gen. Rath Dararoth confirmed the death of one soldier in Thai custody and said his body had been returned, though no further details were provided.

Thailand’s Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said the 20 detained Cambodian troops had surrendered and that two were receiving medical treatment. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assured reporters that an investigation is underway and that the soldiers will be released once it concludes.

“The Thai military has not violated the ceasefire,” he stated, emphasizing that both sides agreed to return wounded soldiers and deceased bodies and avoid military reinforcements along the 817-km (508-mile) border.

The two countries have a long-standing territorial dispute over sections of their land border, particularly surrounding the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear, which have been flashpoints for violence in recent decades.

On Wednesday, Cambodia brought military attachés and foreign diplomats to a border checkpoint to inspect and verify that the truce was being upheld, though both countries continued to trade accusations of minor violations.

The truce was influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly warned both governments that trade agreements with Washington would not move forward if hostilities continued. Both nations currently face a 36% tariff on exports to the U.S., their top trading partner.

According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, trade deals with both Thailand and Cambodia were reached ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, he said in an interview with Fox News early Thursday.

News.Az