Canada hands over M777 howitzers to Ukraine

Canada donated 155mm M777 howitzers to Ukraine, the Minister of National Defense of Canada Anita Anand, News.az reports citing UNAIN.

Canada is on the side of Ukraine. We delivered several M777 howitzers and related ammunition to Ukrainian forces in cooperation with the United States," Anand said.



Also, according to her, Canada provided Ukraine with additional ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher.

In addition, according to her, official Ottawa will provide armored vehicles and other support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



According to the Canadian TV channel CBC, Canada sent 4 relatively new M777 howitzers to Ukraine.

News.Az