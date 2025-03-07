Canada imposes new sanctions on Myanmar military regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced today sanctions against 13 senior Myanmar government officials and 3 entities for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of the country, as well as contributing to severe human rights violations.

The sanctions announced today respond to gross and systematic human rights violations committed by individuals in Myanmar’s Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, as well as the entrenched violence, repression, instability and overall worsening crisis in Myanmar, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that is deteriorating, with increased instability and violence against civilians. On December 2, 2024, the United Nations reported that more than 6,000 civilians were killed due to the military regime’s increasing violence since the 2021 coup. In the first four months of 2024, regime airstrikes killed more than 359 civilians, including 61 children, and injured 756 civilians.

Canada continues to urge all countries to impose similar measures. We call on the international community to suspend all operational and financial support to Myanmar’s military regime and to cease the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to the regime and its agents.

Canada will continue to work with international partners to advance an inclusive and sustainable peace in Myanmar. This includes support to advance the restoration of democratic rule in Myanmar and increased pressure on malign actors, including through the continuing pursuit of accountability for human rights violations.

