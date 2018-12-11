Canadian Azerbaijanis protest against Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Assembly of Canadian Azerbaijani Organizations and the Canadian Society of Azerbaijanis for the Arts sent a message to the local structures, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The message was sent in connection with hanging a flag of the separatist regime illegally created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, together with the state flag of Canada, on the building of the Armenian Youth Center of Toronto and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to the message, the hanging of the flag of the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a violation of international law and principles, in particular, the four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the rules of other documents prepared by international organizations.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani community expressed deep concern and urged the leadership of Toronto not to remain indifferent to this sensitive issue.

"Many members of the community are Canadian Azerbaijanis who moved to Canada as a result of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region by the Armenian armed forces and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis,” the message said. “Presently, these people live near the church and youth center and when they go to work they must go past these “flags”. The separatists’ flag symbolizes deliberate criminal acts, genocide against Azerbaijanis.”

In the message, the Azerbaijani community expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that such injustice occurs in Canada and appealed to remove these "flags".

A letter of protest signed by 16 diaspora organizations, including the Assembly of Canadian Azerbaijani Organizations, was sent to Mayor of Toronto John Tory, city councillor Shelley Carroll, MP, minister of Canadian heritage and multiculturalism and corresponding structures.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

