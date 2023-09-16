Canadian delegation informed about multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan’s Guba district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the Canadian House of Commons Chandra Arya, Publishing Director of the influential Canadian Jewish media platform "Thej.ca" Ron East and co-founder of the "Karabakh" Azerbaijani weekend school operating in Ottawa Nigar Aliyeva have today visited Guba district.

The visit was carried out as part of a project implemented by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora which is aiming to inform the international community of facts about Azerbaijan.

The guests familiarized themselves with the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, synagogues located in the Red settlement of the district and Museum of Mountain Jews.

During the meeting, held at the Guba District Executive Authority, the delegation was informed about Azerbaijan’s development, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, which put an end to 30-year old occupation, the history of Guba, as well the environment of multiculturalism and tolerance in the district.

News.Az