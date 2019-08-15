Canadian Visa Application Center in Azerbaijan continues its work at the new address

Canadian Visa Application Center in Azerbaijan continues its work at the new address

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian Visa Application Center (CVAC) in Azerbaijan operated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with VFS Global and authorized to provide administrative support services to visa applicants in Azerbaijan continues its work at the new address - in the Yasamal District, 23, Izmir str., near the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

It should be noted that earlier the center was in the building of the Azerbaijan office of IOM.

CVAC is the exclusive service provider for the Government of Canada, authorized to accept applications in all temporary resident categories (visitor visas, study and work permits) and travel document applications from Canada’s permanent residents in Azerbaijan.

CVAC is also authorized to provide administrative support services, such as; the collection of visa applications, fees and return of passports in sealed decision envelopes to applicants. CVAC can also assist in scheduling interviews on behalf of the Canada visa office.

The Visa Application Center can be reached on the following number +994 12 538 57 44 or via e-mail: info.canbakiom@vfshelpline.com

News.Az

News.Az