Canberra's iconic Telstra Tower lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan on October 18, Telstra Tower, the iconic telecommunication tower rising 195.2 meters above the summit of Black Mountain in Australia's capital city, Canberra, were lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

The illumination of the Telstra Tower in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Australia.

The telecommunication tower also shared a post on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Restoration of the Independence of Azerbaijan on its official Facebook account.





News.Az