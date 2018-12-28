Candidate for head coach of Azerbaijan U-21 football team named

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian Milan Obradović has been announced the candidate for the head coach of the Azerbaijani U-21 national football team, Report informs citing AFFA's officia

If the parties come to an agreement on all provisions, the U-21 national team will be entrusted to Obradović upon the presentation of AFFA's Coaching Committee.

Notably, within the framework of the joint activity of the Coaching Committee and the General Secretariat, the candidacy of various specialists was discussed for the post of head coach of the Azerbaijani U-21 national team and the meetings were held with candidates.

News.Az

